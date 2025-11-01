Strictly Come Dancing has some amazing pros in series 23 - but who is in the cast? 🕺💃📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing continues with Halloween week.

The stars are joined by professional dancers once again.

But who are the pros for series 23?

What would a season of Strictly be without the professionals? The celebs might bring all the glitz and the glamour, but they still need a hand on the ballroom floor.

The Strictly Come Dancing pros are a key part of the show and deserve their flowers. If you are tuning in this evening (November 1), you might want to make sure you know which of the dancers are part of the cast this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who are the professionals for series 23? Here’s all you need to know:

Full list of Strictly Come Dancing pros in 2025

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week | BBC/Guy Levy

The line-up of pros for the latest season of the hit reality competition will feature plenty of familiar faces. Most of the returning dancers will be ones that regular watchers are very familiar with.

However, there will be two new additions this year, it has been confirmed. It includes an American and an Australian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Aljaž Škorjanec

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Vito Coppola

Alexis Warr (new)

Julian Caillon (new)

Amy Dowden is back after she was forced to withdraw during the 2024 series because of a foot injury. She was partnered with JB Gill, but was taken to hospital before the Halloween episode, and had to pull out of the competition, being replaced by Lauren Oakley.

Which professionals didn’t get a partner?

Out of the line-up announced before the show, five of the professionals didn’t receive partners this time around. It included: Neil Jones, Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.

Both of the new dancers received a celebrity partner for series 23.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing pairs for 2025?

Thomas Skinner & Amy Dowden - eliminated 1st

Ross King & Jowita Przystał - eliminated 2nd

Chris Robshaw & Nadiya Bychkova - eliminated 3rd

Stefan Dennis & Dianne Buswell - withdrawn

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink & Lauren Oakley - eliminated 4th

Alex Kingston & Johannes Radebe

Amber Davies & Nikita Kuzmin

Balvinder Sopal & Julian Caillon

Ellie Goldstein & Vito Coppola

George Clarke & Alexis Warr

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey & Karen Hauer

Karen Carney & Carlos Gu

La Voix & Aljaž Škorjanec

Lewis Cope & Katya Jones

Vicky Pattison & Kai Widdrington

Who are the new Strictly Come Dancing pros?

New Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers, Alexis Warr (left) and Julian Caillon (right). Credit: BBC | BBC

Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will shimmy onto the dancefloor this autumn. American-born Alexis Warr is best known for winning US dance series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022 and was crowned as ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’, becoming the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has performed as a guest Professional Dancer and in the dance troupe on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, and has been part of the series' accompanying US tour for the past three years. Alexis has also danced on America's Got Talent, World of Dance, and on national tours across the States - including three with Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, in addition to his Las Vegas residency.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Alexis said: “I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”

Australian-born Julian Caillon has been dancing since the age of 10, specialising in Ballroom and Latin American, and going on to represent Australia on the international stage. He appeared as a Professional Dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With The Stars, has toured the globe with hit dance show Burn The Floor, and also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.

Julian has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and, alongside his dance career, has worked as a Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist. Julian is a keen athlete, and 2025 has so far seen him complete two triathlons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about signing up for the show, he said: “Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!”