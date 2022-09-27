Strictly Come Dancing will be touring the UK next year once again and one of the stops will be in Sheffield.

The Sheffield leg of the tour will be taking place at the Utilita Arena (Sheffield Arena) in January.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be present at the event, alongside a number of celebrities and their partners, plus the Strictly Live Band.

On the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning on attending the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour, here’s everything that you’ll need to know.

When will Strictly Come Dancing the Live Tour come to Sheffield?

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is set to come to Utilita Arena on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The show will begin at 2:30pm, with an additional show starting at 7:30pm on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Revel Horwood is one of the big names announced for the tour.

How can I get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023?

Presale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 29 at 9am on Ticketmaster .

Meanwhile, general sale tickets will be available on Friday, September 30, at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour dates

Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday, January 20 (7:30pm), Saturday, January 21 (2:30pm + 7:30pm), Sunday, January 22 (1:30pm + 7:30pm).

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, January 24 (7:30pm), Wednesday, January 25 (2:30pm + 7:30pm).

Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thursday, January 26 (6pm), Friday, January 27 (6pm).

Manchester, AO Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 28 (7:30pm), Sunday, January 29 (1:30pm + 6:30pm)

Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, January 31 (2:30pm + 7:30pm).

Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, February 1 (6pm), Thursday, February 2 (6pm).

London, The O2

Friday, February 3 (7:30pm), Saturday, February 4 (2:30pm + 7:30pm), Sunday, February 5 (1:30pm + 6:30pm).

Belfast, The SSE Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, February 7 (7:30pm), Wednesday, February 8 (2pm + 7:30pm).

Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday, February 10 (7:30pm) Saturday, February 11 (2:30pm + 7:30pm), Sunday, February 12 (1:30pm + 6:30pm).

DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.