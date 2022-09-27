Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 Utilita Arena Sheffield - how to get tickets, presale
Strictly is coming to Sheffield! Is it time to get on your dancing shoes?
Strictly Come Dancing will be touring the UK next year once again and one of the stops will be in Sheffield.
The Sheffield leg of the tour will be taking place at the Utilita Arena (Sheffield Arena) in January.
Strictly Come Dancing judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be present at the event, alongside a number of celebrities and their partners, plus the Strictly Live Band.
On the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”
Most Popular
If you’re planning on attending the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour, here’s everything that you’ll need to know.
When will Strictly Come Dancing the Live Tour come to Sheffield?
The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is set to come to Utilita Arena on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The show will begin at 2:30pm, with an additional show starting at 7:30pm on the same day.
How can I get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023?
Presale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 29 at 9am on Ticketmaster.
Meanwhile, general sale tickets will be available on Friday, September 30, at 9am.
Full list of Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour dates
Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Friday, January 20 (7:30pm), Saturday, January 21 (2:30pm + 7:30pm), Sunday, January 22 (1:30pm + 7:30pm).
Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday, January 24 (7:30pm), Wednesday, January 25 (2:30pm + 7:30pm).
Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thursday, January 26 (6pm), Friday, January 27 (6pm).
Manchester, AO Arena
Saturday, January 28 (7:30pm), Sunday, January 29 (1:30pm + 6:30pm)
Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Tuesday, January 31 (2:30pm + 7:30pm).
Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Wednesday, February 1 (6pm), Thursday, February 2 (6pm).
London, The O2
Friday, February 3 (7:30pm), Saturday, February 4 (2:30pm + 7:30pm), Sunday, February 5 (1:30pm + 6:30pm).
Belfast, The SSE Arena
Tuesday, February 7 (7:30pm), Wednesday, February 8 (2pm + 7:30pm).
Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Friday, February 10 (7:30pm) Saturday, February 11 (2:30pm + 7:30pm), Sunday, February 12 (1:30pm + 6:30pm).
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.