Motsi revealed on Twitter today that she had been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as she had been in close contact with someone who had later tested positive for Covid.

Although those who have had both Covid vaccinations and a booster jab would not usually have to self-isolate in these circumstances, Motsi says German EU vaccines are not included in the current UK rules.

She added: “Being double vaccinated & booster as I am, would normally mean exception from isolation under ‘close contact’ rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance – so I must follow UK Government guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to [the] UK.

"Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters!

"I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love. Keep dancing. Until then, lots of love and stay safe xxx”.

She has received hundreds of messages of support from fans, telling her to stay safe and not to worry about missing this week’s episodes of Strictly.

Sheffield BBC presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker has written a heartwarming message to judge Motsi Mabuse who has to miss this week's show. Photo by Getty Images/BeFunky.

One of the people who has sent their support is contestant – and Sheffield resident – Dan Walker.

He wrote: “Sorry to hear this Motsi. Take care of yourself and hopefully see you soon.”

The couples are gearing up to perform tomorrow for week ten of the competition, after Tom Fletcher failed to impress and was sent home last week.

Dan and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova will be dancing a rhumba to Desperado by Eagles after getting through to another week of the tough celebrity dancing show.

This week takes the contestants one step closer to claiming the Glitterball trophy at the end of the series as it will decide who progresses to the semi-finals next week.