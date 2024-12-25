Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing is dancing back onto our screens for a Christmas special.

Six new famous faces will take to the dance floor.

It is a festive favourite and is part of the BBC line-up in 2024.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for a special Christmas episode. It feels like just yesterday that Chris McCausland was lifting the Glitterball Trophy, but it is time for the festive incarnation of the show.

The BBC hit will welcome six fresh celebrities to the dance floor and they will compete to be crowned the winner. It comes as Strictly Come Dancing celebrated its 20th anniversary this weekend.

If you are wanting to tune in, the timings have been confirmed. While the BBC has announced the stars who are taking on the challenge.

When is the Strictly Christmas special?

It will air on Christmas Day on BBC One (so today, December 25). The festive episode has become a fixture of the Beeb’s seasonal line-up.

If you can’t catch it live on the big day - for whatever reason - it will be repeated on BBC2 at 1.45am on Boxing Day. For those who aren’t night owls, it will also be available on demand on iPlayer.

What time does the Strictly Christmas special air?

It is scheduled to start at 3.55pm on Christmas Day on BBC One. The episode will run for 1 hour 15 minutes and will finish at 5.10pm.

Who are the celebs in the Christmas special?

The line-up has been announced by the BBC and is as follows:

Comedian, podcaster and author Josh Widdicombe is dancing with Karen Hauer

Drag artist, model and presenter Tayce is dancing with Kai Widdrington

Presenter, podcaster, DJ and fitness expert Vogue Williams is dancing with Gorka Márquez

Gladiator and Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey or Nitro is dancing with Nancy Xu

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite is dancing with Nikita Kuzmin

Racing driver and TV presenter Billy Monger is dancing with Nadiya Bychkova

What will happen in the Strictly Christmas special?

Each of the six couples will perform a festive fuelled routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

But who will emerge the Christmas star of the evening, and lift the sought after Christmas trophy? We will find out this evening.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].