Stars of TV's Strictly Come Dancing appear live in Sheffield - get your tickets NOW!

Strictly fans will be thrilled to learn that the first couples to appear on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour have been announced as documentary maker Stacey Dooley and Aljaž Škorjanec, This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara, and YouTube sensation Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell.

Stacey, Aljaž, Dr Ranj, Janette, Joe and Dianne will don their dancing shoes and join tour host, Ore Oduba, and the Live Tour judging panel of awesome foursome Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as they cha-cha around the country for 29 glittering shows from 18 January 2019.

FlyDSA Arena

Stacey Dooley is a renowned BBC journalist whose hard hitting documentaries have taken her to some of the most dangerous and unexpected parts of the world. Stacey said: “I’m loving this experience so much. I know people always say that, but it’s so true. To be able to go on tour and perform for the fans all over the UK is such an honour. I’m so excited! I will miss Kev, but I am looking forward to putting Aljaž through his paces!”

Dr Ranj Singh is best known as resident doctor on This Morning, with his beaming smile making him a much loved Strictly Come Dancing star. Dr Ranj said: “From the sequins to the sashays, I have loved my Strictly journey, so to join the Live Tour is beyond exciting. I can’t wait to be reunited with Janette, hit the road and meet all the Strictly fans!”

Joe Sugg is a global star, vlogger, filmmaker and entrepreneur with over eight million subscribers tuning into his YouTube channel every day to watch his hilarious antics and shenanigans. Joe said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining the Strictly Tour in the New Year. I’m loving every minute of Strictly, so continuing my journey into 2019 is going to be brilliant. I can’t wait to get quick stepping at arenas all over the UK.”

The three couples and the judges will all be reunited with more celebrities and professional dancers from this year’s BBC series, as they tour the biggest entertainment venues across the country recreating the glittering moves and pure magic of the nation’s favourite TV show. Further names will be announced soon.

Arena audiences are in for a real treat, as they enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment, showcasing all the amazing choreography and incredible live music that Strictly is famous for. They will experience a host of breathtaking dance routines guaranteed to leave them spellbound, together with all the glitz, glamour and magic of the TV show live on stage. This is a must-see spectacle for fans of all ages.



As well as enjoying the glittering routines, arena audiences have the power to decide who wins the coveted Live Tour Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. After each celebrity couple has performed, the judges will provide their invaluable critique and scores - but the audience can also vote via text for their favourite couple and ultimately they will decide who wins!

Tickets for the Sheffield shows at the FlyDSA Arena on Wednesday 30th & Thursday 31st January are on sale now available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 56 56, priced £39.20 & £50.40 (including booking fee).