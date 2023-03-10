Here are five places to get a pint of Guinness in Sheffield ahead of St Patrick’s Day

With St Patrick’s Day on the way, celebrations are sure to take place across Sheffield’s city centre. However, the many pubs and bars dotted around the city might mean you struggle to choose exactly where to go.

Whether you’re visiting Sheffield for the weekend or you’re a local, finding the right place to get a pint of Guinness can be a challenge. St Patrick’s Day is on Friday, March 17 – meaning several people will be travelling into the city centre to celebrate.

St Patrick’s Day commemorates the death of St Patrick and celebrates Irish culture in general. Celebrating Irish culture with a pint of Guinness has become one of the most fitting ways to enjoy the religious holiday.

From traditional pubs that serve the famous Irish drink to full-on Irish themed pubs, Sheffield has a variety of pubs to choose from. But which ones are worth your time? Here are five of the best places to get a pint of Guinness in Sheffield on St Patrick’s Day.

Where to drink Guinness in Sheffield

Fagan’s

Fagan’s is a pub on Broad Land in Sheffield, near Sheffield Cathedral. Fagan’s enjoys a four and a half star rating based on 73 reviews.

Pints of Guinness being served. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The pub is rated highly across the board for food, service, value and atmosphere. It’s definitely one to visit for a pint of Guinness if you’re in the area.

A recent customer who left a five star review said: “We popped in here one afternoon for some drinks. It was lovely and friendly so we decided to have a meal. We chatted with the landlord and landlady. Food was amazing and freshly cooked.”

Where:69 Broad Lane, Sheffield, S1 4BS

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

The Church House

The Church House is another hostelry known for serving a good pint of Guinness. Located near the cathedral, museum and several transport links, it’s a good one to stop by if you’re travelling to Sheffield for the weekend.

As well as a good pint of Guinness, the atmosphere of The Church House is also rated highly. There’s live music on certain nights, so you can enjoy your drinks with entertainment in the same place.

A recent customer who left a five star review said: “I love this place. As a building, it’s quirky and full of character. The staff are friendly, the range of beers is good, including local brews.

“They have live music every Friday and Saturday and really make an effort to make it a great experience. The landlord, Andrew, is a great person, passionate about music and passionate about his pub.

“If you’re stuck for a great night out at the weekend, go to the Church House. You can’t go wrong.”

Where: 4 St, James Street, Sheffield, S1 2EW

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

Rutland Arms

Rutland Arms is another pub that serves a good pint of Guinness. The Rutland Arms was awarded the Travellers’ Choice in 2022.

The pub enjoys a four and a half star rating out of five, across 179 reviews. It’s rated especially highly for its food, value and atmosphere.

A recent customer who left a four star review said: “Liked the look of this pub while walking by and was intrigued. Inside the decor is eclectic with all manner of interesting bits and pieces.

“The bar had a number of different ales, many being local, and the menu catered for most tastes. The beer was well kept and the food tasty. Definitely a good find and well worth a visit.”

Where:86 Brown Street, Sheffield, S1 2BS

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

The Three Tuns

This pub serves everything from cask ales to champagne and bubbles for special occasions. The Three Tuns enjoys a four and a half star rating based on 65 reviews.

One recent customer and Guinness drinker said The Three Tuns had the “best pint of Guinness in Sheffield”. The customer, who left a five star review, said: “I’m a Guinness drinker and as Guinness drinkers know where to go and where not to go.

“If your tipple is Guinness go here. By far the best pint of Guinness in Sheffield. We will definitely be back.”

Where: 39 Silver Street Head, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2DD

Find out more and book a table via Tripadvisor .

The Grapes

The Grapes is a traditional pub in Sheffield city centre that’s run independently. The Grapes has a four and a half star rating out of five, based on 21 reviews.

Not only is the venue known for a good pint of Guinness, but also its musical guests. Famous bands such as the Arctic Monkeys have performed at the venue.

One customer who left a five star review said: “Guinness was poured in the correct manner even allowing time for the all important settle. We just kicked back, chilled out and soaked up the great vibe in this busy and popular pub.

“My Guinness was absolutely superb, a thick, creamy and most importantly iced cold Guinness bursting with taste and very easy to drink and on a hot afternoon a totally refreshing brew. We really enjoyed our Guinness here.”

Where: 80 Trippet Lane, Sheffield, S1 4EL

