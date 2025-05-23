Spring Bank Holiday events: 10 great things to do in and around Sheffield over bank holiday weekend

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:13 BST

It’s time for the Spring Bank Holiday - and we have found 10 great weekend events you can try in Sheffield.

It is the second of this month’s bank holidays this weekend, and many people across the city will be looking for something to do over the Saturday, Sunday, and on Monday.

Our guide lists 10 activities that are available to try out in Sheffield, with most of them on Monday. Take a look and see which ones fit in with your plans.

From family activities to music events for grown ups, there is hopefully something for most people going on.

Take a look at the list in the gallery below

1. Sheffield Food Festival

Sheffield food festival has been running for over 10 years and is described as one of Sheffield’s largest free events for the entire family. As well as food, there a community-led entertainment programme including family activities and new, emerging artists on stage. It is happening at the Peace Gardens and Pinstone Street. It is running throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. | National World Photo: National World

2. Pit Stop at National Video Games Museum

The National Video Games Museum near Castle Square in the city centre is open on Saturday and Sunday and every day during May half term, and is running Pit Stop - a celebration of driving games, accessible technology, and all out racing fun. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Custom Car Show

The Moor is holding its first Custom Car Show, in partnership with Rotary Sheffield Vulcan, on Sunday May 25. | Google Photo: Google

4. Love To Be Street Festival

All day festival, Love to be, will be taking over Forge Warehouse and Effingham Road on Sunday May 25, with a full festival production and huge lineup over four stages. House DJ Sam Divine headlines alongside Barbara Tucker, Todd Terry, The Shapeshifters in main stage line up | Google Photo: Google

