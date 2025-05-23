It is the second of this month’s bank holidays this weekend, and many people across the city will be looking for something to do over the Saturday, Sunday, and on Monday.

Our guide lists 10 activities that are available to try out in Sheffield, with most of them on Monday. Take a look and see which ones fit in with your plans.

From family activities to music events for grown ups, there is hopefully something for most people going on.

1 . Sheffield Food Festival Sheffield food festival has been running for over 10 years and is described as one of Sheffield's largest free events for the entire family. As well as food, there a community-led entertainment programme including family activities and new, emerging artists on stage. It is happening at the Peace Gardens and Pinstone Street. It is running throughout the Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

2 . Pit Stop at National Video Games Museum The National Video Games Museum near Castle Square in the city centre is open on Saturday and Sunday and every day during May half term, and is running Pit Stop - a celebration of driving games, accessible technology, and all out racing fun.

3 . Custom Car Show The Moor is holding its first Custom Car Show, in partnership with Rotary Sheffield Vulcan, on Sunday May 25.