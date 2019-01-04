Spellbinding spectacular The Worst Witch flies into Sheffield

Before Harry Potter, there was Mildred Hubble; an ordinary girl who found herself in an extraordinary place - a school for witches.

Straight from the pages of the much-loved book series, The Worst Witch will be bringing magical mayhem to the Lyceum from January 29 to February 2. Now in her final year, accident prone Mildred and her fellow pupils are about to embark on their biggest adventure yet, but with jealous Ethel Hallow, and strict Miss Hardbroom out to spoil Mildred’s fun, will she be able to stop an old enemy out for revenge on not just the Academy, but the whole world?

Featuring all of Jill Murphy’s beloved characters, this thrilling new stage adaptation features original songs, music, magic and a dose of Mildred’s unique brand of utter pandemonium. Visit Sheffield Theatres Box Office in person, or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk to book. Alternatively, call 0114 2496000.