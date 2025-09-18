South Park has not broadcast an episode as expected this week 🚨🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Park will not have an episode as usual this week.

The show has taken a surprise break.

But what is the reason for the delay?

South Park is taking an unexpected break this week with the latest episode being pulled at the last second. The show will return as usual next Wednesday (September 24).

The legendary animated comedy is airing its 27th season with episodes airing on Comedy Central and Paramount+. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have explained the reason for the delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Park has been releasing episodes every two weeks since the new season started in July. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is South Park not on this week?

South Park | Paramount+

Having returned for its 27th series back on July 23, South Park has been releasing a new episode every other Wednesday. The most recent episode was due to come out yesterday (September 17), however it was pulled at the last minute.

Variety reports that Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and ‘South Park’ fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

So far, four episodes have been released in series 27 with the most recent coming out on September 3.

Is the delay due to Charlie Kirk?

The show lampooned the American podcaster Charlie Kirk back in the episode broadcast on August 6. It included jokes that made fun of his politics as well as his style of debating.

Following Kirk’s death last week, the episode has faced criticism. However, Kirk himself seemed to take it in good fun when it was broadcast - including making an image from the episode his profile picture on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode - Got a Nut - has been pulled from circulation on Comedy Central, however it is still available to stream on Paramount Plus. There is no indication the delay this week is related to controversy around that episode and simply due to production disruption.

South Park will return on September 24 before taking another two weeks off. New episodes will be broadcast every other week from October 15 to December 10.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.