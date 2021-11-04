The singer, famous for songs like Groovejet, Murder on the Dancefloor and Take Me Home, had been supporting Steps on their show at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Tuesday night.

She began her professional musical career in 1996, singing lead vocals in indie band Theaudience, before going solo in 2001.

Sophie, who is also a songwriter and model, has won a number of awards for her music and has appeared in the UK charts multiple times.

Pop star Sophie Ellis Bextor has been spotted shopping at Vulgar and Freshmans Vintage in Sheffield after supporting Steps on tour at Utilita Arena. Pictures: Vulgar/Freshmans Vintage/Instagram.

Taking a well-earned day off on Wednesday (November 3), she headed out shopping on the streets of Sheffield and called in at a couple of the city’s vintage stores.

Louisa Froggatt, manager at Freshmans, told The Star: "She came in yesterday as she was having a day off having supported Steps the night before. She's a really pleasant woman and agreed to have her photograph taken outside the shop.

"She's not the first celebrity we've had shopping here. The West End star Layton Williams has bought stuff from us as has Alex Turner. We've been here for 26 years so we've had lots of big names visiting. Jarvis Cocker used to shop here.

Sophie Ellis Bextor holding up her bag from Vulgar on Division Street after heading out on a shopping day in Sheffield.

What did Sophie Ellis Bextor buy at Sheffield vintage stores?

"Sophie said she's really happy to be able to look around vintage stores again. She bought two lovely dresses, which she thought were very theatrical pieces, and said she'll tag me when she wears them on stage."

Thomas Hoyland, who works at Vulgar on Division Street, says Sophie was ‘lovely’ and ‘really genuine’ on her visit to the shop.

He added: “At first we weren’t sure it was her because she had a mask on but she has such a distinctive voice so when she talked we knew it was her.

Sophie Ellis Bextor holding up her bag from Freshmans Vintage Store on Carver Street after heading out on a shopping day in Sheffield.

"We asked her for a photo and helped her find some other vintage stores in the city.”

His colleague Lucy Lockwood told The Star that Sophie bought a red knitted jumper.