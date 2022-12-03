Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces Sheffield Oval Hall date on Christmas Kitchen Disco tour: How to get tickets
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to undergo two tours in two years, and will be coming to Sheffield in 2023
Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced that she will be touring the UK in the build-up to Christmas in 2023. The former ‘Theaudience’ singer will be taking her Christmas Kitchen Disco to towns and cities around the country in November and December including Sheffield.
Announcing the news on Twitter, she said “I am so excited to share with you that the Kitchen Disco is hitting the road again, but this time we’ll be taking Christmas with us. Yes - a Christmas kitchen disco UK tour for Nov/Dec 2023!
“I’m already so excited to bring the festive party fun - hopefully to a town near you!” The announcement of the tour adds to her already busy schedule for 2023.
Like 2022, Ellis-Bextor will perform at festivals during the summer period, including the Isle of Wight festival in June. 2023 will also be the year that she releases her seventh studio album.
It will be her first album since 2020, which was titled ‘Kitchen Disco’. Kitchen Disco was a product of the Covid-19 pandemic.where Ellis-Bextor would regularly take to Instagram and perform for viewers during lockdown in her kitchen.
Despite the album seemingly some way off, Ellis-Bextor has been teasing new music from it. In July 2022, the singer revealed a new single, "Hypnotized", which will feature on her upcoming seventh studio album.
When is Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing in Sheffield?
Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be bringing her Christmas Kitchen Disco show to Sheffield on Sunday, December 3, 2023. She will be performing at Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall.
How to get tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Sheffield
Tickets to see the Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker are not yet on sale. They will first be going on presale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, December 6 at 10am.
Then, they will be going on general sale, also through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, December 7 at 10am.
Full UK tour dates for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco tour 2023
Thursday, November 23: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Friday, November 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sunday, November 26: Newcastle City Hall
Monday, November 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Wednesday, November 29: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Thursday, November 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Saturday, December 2: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Sunday, December 3: Sheffield City Hall
Tuesday, December 5: London Eventim Apollo
Wednesday, December 6: Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday, December 7: Guildford G Live
Saturday, December 9: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sunday, December 10: York Barbican
Tuesday, December 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Thursday, December 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall
