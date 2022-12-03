Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced that she will be touring the UK in the build-up to Christmas in 2023. The former ‘Theaudience’ singer will be taking her Christmas Kitchen Disco to towns and cities around the country in November and December including Sheffield.

Announcing the news on Twitter, she said “I am so excited to share with you that the Kitchen Disco is hitting the road again, but this time we’ll be taking Christmas with us. Yes - a Christmas kitchen disco UK tour for Nov/Dec 2023!

“I’m already so excited to bring the festive party fun - hopefully to a town near you!” The announcement of the tour adds to her already busy schedule for 2023.

Like 2022, Ellis-Bextor will perform at festivals during the summer period, including the Isle of Wight festival in June. 2023 will also be the year that she releases her seventh studio album.

It will be her first album since 2020, which was titled ‘Kitchen Disco’. Kitchen Disco was a product of the Covid-19 pandemic.where Ellis-Bextor would regularly take to Instagram and perform for viewers during lockdown in her kitchen.

Despite the album seemingly some way off, Ellis-Bextor has been teasing new music from it. In July 2022, the singer revealed a new single, "Hypnotized", which will feature on her upcoming seventh studio album.

When is Sophie Ellis-Bextor performing in Sheffield?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be bringing her Christmas Kitchen Disco show to Sheffield on Sunday, December 3, 2023. She will be performing at Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall.

How to get tickets to see Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Sheffield

Tickets to see the Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker are not yet on sale. They will first be going on presale via Ticketmaster on Tuesday, December 6 at 10am.

Then, they will be going on general sale, also through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, December 7 at 10am.

Full UK tour dates for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco tour 2023

Thursday, November 23: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Friday, November 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday, November 26: Newcastle City Hall

Monday, November 27: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday, November 29: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday, November 30: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Saturday, December 2: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Sunday, December 3: Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday, December 5: London Eventim Apollo

Wednesday, December 6: Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday, December 7: Guildford G Live

Saturday, December 9: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sunday, December 10: York Barbican

Tuesday, December 12: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Thursday, December 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

