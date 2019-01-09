Songbird returns to her roots with South Yorkshire gig 

Former Eurovision songbird Lindsay Dracass - well known to TV audiences as a judge on the BBC's musical talent show All Together Now - is heading to Rotherham to showcase her own vocal talent.

Lindsay became a household name flying the flag for Britain at Copenhagen in 2001. But her song No Dream Impossible - written by Russ Ballard, who had penned a string of hits for Roger Daltrey, Kiss and Elkie Brooks - went the way of countless other fine British entries over the years finishing 15th when the votes came in.

Lindsay will be showcasing classic tracks from artists including Adele and Kirstie MacColl, and previewing some of her own new material at Letwell Village Hall on Saturday January 12th, accompanied by Canadian keyboards player Lewis Nitikman.

Tickets are available, priced at £12, from Martyn Sharpe and Andy Swift on 01909 731626 or 540694. Doors open at 8 pm.