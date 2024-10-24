Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dogs find Bonfire Night ‘particularly stressful’ 😢

Sky has teamed up with Dogs Trust for a Bonfire Night pop-up channel.

It is designed to help your four-legged friends keep calm during firework season.

Bonfire Night can be a really traumatic experience for our four legged friends. Dogs (and other pets) can find the explosion of fireworks very stressful and distressing.

People have been launching petitions calling for a firework ban for years, especially as we head into this part of autumn. However so far they have fallen on deaf ears, meaning you may be looking for ways to keep your pets calm this November.

To help dog owners, Sky and NOW have teamed up with Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, to launch a dedicated pop-up TV channel designed to help our four-legged friends during the potentially stressful period.

Jamie Morris, Sky’s Director of Content Strategy & Performance, said: “As a dog lover myself, I know all too well how stressful Bonfire Night can be. That's why we wanted to create something supportive to help dogs and their owners.

“Working with the experts at Dogs Trust and using their deep understanding of canine behaviour, we’ve delved into Sky Cinema’s extensive back catalogue of movie hits to ensure pets and owners alike get real comfort and support.”

How will the pop up channel work?

The aptly named 'BonfireNight' channel will feature a range of soothing, funny and distracting movies specifically curated for dogs to enjoy with their owners, helping to ease anxiety triggered by loud noises. Found on Sky channel 310, it will air from 6am on November 1 until 6am on November 6, featuring hit movies perfect for owners and dogs alike.

The collection of movies will also be available to watch on demand and with a NOW Cinema pass. As a nod to our four-legged friends, Sky TV has added a brand-new voice command which will direct users straight to a dedicated page where they’ll be able to find all the movies from the Bonfire Night collection.

Simply say “bark” into your Sky Glass or Sky Stream remote.

Sky announced Bonfire Night channel to calm dogs. Photo: Sky | Sky

What will be available on the ‘BonfireNight’ channel?

Sky and NOW’s extensive back catalogue of more than 1,000 films were whittled down with the help of Dogs Trust. The charity’s experts said feel-good, relaxing, and familiar content was a must-have, as it helps keep dogs’ owners calm, which in turn can help pooches relax too.

Films that promote laughter and general positivity were essential, while anything with negatively-associated emotions and intense content were ruled out. The final list of 21 includes blockbuster titles such as Barbie and Anyone But You.

It also includes comedy classics David Brent: Life on the Road and Step Brothers – which are guaranteed to put a smile on owners’ faces. Other titles set to feature are classic, familiar, flicks like E.T., the Bridget Jones trilogy and Shrek 1.

Bonfire Night can be ‘stressful’ for dogs

Jenna Kiddie, Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust explained: "Firework season can be particularly stressful for dogs as the loud bangs and flashes can cause fear and anxiety. Around half the UK’s dogs are affected by fireworks in some way, and fear can develop even in dogs who previously haven’t shown signs of distress.

“Dogs respond to fireworks in a range of different ways, so it’s crucial to have a clear plan ahead of time to help your own dog cope. A calm, relaxed environment can make a big difference in helping your dog feel safe and supported during firework season, so owners should plan for a cosy night in with them.

“ Close the curtains, turn on the TV, and if your dog does seem worried, it’s worth distracting them with a game or treats to keep their attention away from the noises outside. For more advice on preparing your dog for fireworks, visit the Dogs Trust website.”

Top tips for dog owners on Bonfire Night

In addition to creating the ‘BonfireNight’ pop-up movie channel, Sky and NOW are further helping pet owners with veterinary surgeon and broadcaster, Dr Scott Miller, providing expert tips on how to best ease anxiety during fireworks.

His tips are as follows:

Stay upbeat: “Watch something cheerful on Sky and NOW’s new ‘BonfireNight’ channel to keep a positive vibe - your pet will take cues from your calm and happy energy, being much more relaxed as a result. Snuggle up on the sofa, close the curtains and dim lighting.”

“Watch something cheerful on Sky and NOW’s new ‘BonfireNight’ channel to keep a positive vibe - your pet will take cues from your calm and happy energy, being much more relaxed as a result. Snuggle up on the sofa, close the curtains and dim lighting.” Keep pets active: “Make sure your pets get plenty of exercise during the day. Take your dog for a walk or engage your cat in active play to help them relax later. This will help them deal with any noise - they may even sleep through it!”

“Make sure your pets get plenty of exercise during the day. Take your dog for a walk or engage your cat in active play to help them relax later. This will help them deal with any noise - they may even sleep through it!” Create a calm atmosphere: “In the evening, close curtains and blinds to block out flashes from fireworks, creating a soothing environment. Play some music or turn on the TV, distraction tactics are a great way to help your pets get through the evening.”

“In the evening, close curtains and blinds to block out flashes from fireworks, creating a soothing environment. Play some music or turn on the TV, distraction tactics are a great way to help your pets get through the evening.” Set up a safe space: “Prepare a cosy, central spot with your pet's favourite items where they can retreat if they feel anxious. Make sure you check on them regularly and reassure them that it’s ok and will be over soon.”

“Prepare a cosy, central spot with your pet's favourite items where they can retreat if they feel anxious. Make sure you check on them regularly and reassure them that it’s ok and will be over soon.” Consider calming aids: “Consult your vet about calming products like diffusers or sprays to see how your pet responds during Bonfire Night. These can be bought in pet shops or online and are a comfort to some pets.”

He adds: “With an acute sense of hearing, particularly at the higher frequencies, many of our furry friends do not appreciate fireworks. Occurring sporadically, suddenly and associated with flashes, bangs and vibrations, these celebratory light shows cause at least 50% of dogs and cats to suffer with anxiety.

“It is incredibly important for pet owners to consider the responses of their pets to fireworks before the season commences, changing their plans accordingly to support pets in remaining calm and safe.

“Keeping them well exercised during the day, preparing your internal environment to reduce the impact of the bangs and flashes by pulling curtains, considering calming aids while offering a safe space or ‘den’ and remaining calm and relaxed yourself are all key ingredients to a Bonfire Night that the entire family can enjoy.”

Would you ban fireworks if you had the chance? Share your thoughts in the comments!