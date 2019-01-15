Sheffield venue transforms to a retro cinema for a Valentine’s Day rom-com

Have your say

Whether you’re single or coupled up, curling up with your loved ones in front of an all-time favourite rom-com on Valentine’s Day is the perfect winter warmer.

The Village Screen pop-up cinema will be transforming Sheffield’s beautiful, Grade II listed, Abbeydale Picture House back into a retro cinema this Valentine’s Day for a screening of 90’s edgy and hilarious 10 Things I Hate About You.

Valentine's Day screening

10 Things I Hate About You is a 90’s American teen rom-com starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik.

The film is a witty modernisation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew retold in an American high school setting, accompanied by an incredible 90’s modern rock soundtrack to warm your February cockles.

Ahead of the screening, there will be live music in the car park by Sheffield’s Kiziah and the Kings plus local street food to fall in love with.

Inside the Picture House there will be a pop-up bar (serving themed cocktails, mulled cider, hot chocolates, Prosecco and local beers) and a DJ. Audience members will be seated on cosy retro cinema seats inside the Picture House to enjoy the film.

Audience members are advised to dress up warm and bring blankets as the Picture House can get chilly.

All information and bookings can be made in advance at www.thevillagegreenevents.co.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday 17th January.

Tickets: Adult tickets are priced at £15, £13 for students and seniors (60+) and £10 for children. Online booking fees apply.

Timings: Thursday 14 February – 10 Things I Hate About You (Doors at 18.30, film at 20.30) Minimum age for event: 12