The Fairest One of All will be gracing Sheffield’s Lyceum theatre for next year’s pantomime.

Sheffield Theatres has announced Snow White will be staged during the 2024-24 panto season, with Evolution Productions.

The Lyceum will see panto legend Damian Williams return for his 17th year, with further casting to be announced. The family-favourite fairy tale will run from Friday, December 6, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Once again, the show will be written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution Productions, the same team that brought Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella.

Lyceum Dame Damian Williams (left) will be returning for his 17th year in Snow White in 2024. Pictured with Ben Thornton in Sleeping Beauty. Photo: Pamela Raith

As always, the Lyceum Panto aims to deliver top-quality family entertainment packed with laugh-out-loud thrills, stunning costumes, lavish sets, fabulous music and all the favourite jokes.

Tickets for Snow White are available now for Centre Stage Members. General booking will then open at 10am on Friday December 8. Tickets can be purchased from Sheffield Theatres’ Box Office in-person, by phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

This year’s panto Beauty and the Beast runs from Friday December 8 2023 to Sunday January 7 2024, starring Blue’s Duncan James, CBeebies’ Jennie Dale, legendary Dame Damian Williams, plus comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham alongside Gordon the Monkey, Bessy Ewa and Aidan Banyard.