Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whether you are looking for a night away from the kids or an afternoon out for the whole family, there is plenty on offer this year at Sheffield theatres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are nine shows to look out for across the Crucible, Lyceum and Playhouse in the new year.

Chicago

Chicago will be performed at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from January 28 to February 1, 2025. Photo: Paul Coltas | Paul Coltas

Chicago was dubbed the ‘sexiest musical ever’ by Metro and is set to come to the Lyceum from 28 January to 1 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical will star Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, West End and TV stars Brenda Edwards as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton and Kevin Clifton as Billy Flynn.

Chicago has won six Tony Awards, two Oliver Awards and a grammy and is known for its show-stopping soundtrack including Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz.

Death and the King’s Horsemen

This thought-provoking performance showcases music and dance deeply rooted in the culture and spirituality of the Yoruba people and will come to the Crucible from 3 to 8 February.

Directed by Mojisola Kareem, this story is based on true events and is set in Nigeria in the late 1940s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be entertaining families in Sheffield from February 18 to March 1, 2025 at the Lyceum. The production will star Emmerdale's Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, and Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne as the Childcatcher. | Contributed

A brand-new production of this much-loved family favourite will come to the Lyceum from 18 February until 1 March, starring Emmerdale’s Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts and Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne as the Child Catcher.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is the well-loved story of an absent-minded inventor who restores a broken-down old racing car with magic powers which sends them on an adventure.

The Girl on the Train

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ internationally acclaimed novel, this new production will come to the Lyceum from 4 March until 8 March following the play’s first sell-out UK tour.

Actor, novelist and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher will star in this play, which follows a woman who finds herself as a suspect after the woman she has been secretly watching goes missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velma Celli: A Brief History of Drag

Fresh from her award-winning tour of Australia, internationally acclaimed cabaret singer Velma Celli will celebrate the most iconic drag moments in music, theatre, movies and popular culture at the Playhouse on 4 April.

Velma has appeared in smash hit super West End shows such as Cats, Fame, Chicago and Rent.

Dear Evan Hansen

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will come to the Lyceum between 8 April and 12 April, telling the story of a high school student who tells a few lies while trying to fit in.

The show is brimming with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, including a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Inspector Calls

Stephen Daldry’s multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley’s classic thriller will come to the Lyceum from 15 to 19 April after a record-breaking, sell-out tour in 2022.

An Inspector Calls has been seen by more than five million theatregoers worldwide and has won 19 major awards.

Northern Ballet’s Jane Eyre

A ballet performance of Jane Eyre, Yorkshire’s ultimate heroine created by Charlotte Brontë, will come to the Lyceum from 22 to 26 April.

With choreography by Cathy Marston, and live music Northern Ballet’s dance actors bring this tale of romance, jealousy and dark secrets to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The West End smash-hit production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will come to the Lyceum from 14 to 18 October.

This family favourite was called a ‘spell-binding spectacle’ by the Guardian and follows Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love.