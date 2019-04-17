Sheffield star musician Richard Hawley speaking at special city showing of new film Pond Life

A new film based in Doncaster with a score written by Sheffield rock star Richard Hawley opens this week with a special Q&A session featuring the musician.

Pond Life is a comedy drama about a community coming of age, about young hearts broken and mended, and about a very big fish.

The film features a cast of upcoming young actors, led by the talented Esme Creed Miles (Hanna, Dark River), Tom Varey (Game of Thrones) and Angus Imrie (Fleabag,The Kid Who Would Be King), supported by established names including Sian Brooke (Sherlock) and Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch).

Summertime, 1994, in a quiet ex-mining village just outside Doncaster. A rumour stirs about the legend of a giant carp in the nearby decoy ponds.

Trevor takes watch one night at the water’s edge. The following night, he decides to lead friends and neighbours on a fishing expedition they will never forget.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The special Q&A screening with Richard Hawley and director Bill Buckhurst takes place at the Showroom cinema, Sheffield on Wednesday (April 24) at 6.15pm.