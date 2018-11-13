Sheffield’s Xmas Trail

This Christmas, Sheffield BID is bringing a free, festive interactive trail to Sheffield city centre for families to enjoy.

Brearley Bear has been looking forward to Christmas all year but now he’s lost his Christmas list, and he needs the children of Sheffield to help him find it before Christmas is ruined! With the help of his friends Loxley Fox and Oakey Owl, Brearley Bear has retraced his steps to Sheffield city centre, but he still cannot find his list. Can you help him?

Starting on November 24, and running until December 24, the trail can be completed by anyone and is completely free. Every child that completes the trail and finds all the venues will receive a special gift. Download the Sheffield Christmas Trail app or pick up a Little Book of Clues from the Winter Garden or Santa’s Secret Sorting Office. Visit sheffieldchristmastrail.com for details.