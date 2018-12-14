Sheffield rockers Light Tide on the Highway to fame in 2019

South Yorkshire's latest rockers Light Tide have mapped out a journey on the road to fame in 2019 - starting with the release of aptly named single, Highway.

The track, out this week, is already getting local radio plays, has attracted music press interest and is set to get an airing at this weekend's Doncaster Rovers' game.

And their busy schedule continues next year with the launch of their debut album at their biggest headline gig to date, at Cafe Totem in Sheffield on February 23, from 7.30pm..

Scruff Of The Neck are promoting the gig with support from The Natterjacks and Tom Jane.

Meanwhile, the four piece - founder William East, on lead guitar, Daz Cadwallander, on vocals and rhythm guitar, Sam Bennett, on bass and rhythm guitar and Jordan McLean, on drums - have been writing, recording and gigging.

Daz, who provides the band's deep and gravelly vocal tones and is heavily involved in the songwriting, told how the band formed by chance in Sheffield last year playing at an acoustic night for radio's BBC Music Introducing host Christian Carlisle

"William and I played solo at the time," he said.

"With an interest in similar music we decided to have a jam and started to write songs right away.

"We have since formed into a four piece with a mix of songs and are hard at work gigging, recording and pushing further all while we have full time jobs.

"Our favourite gig to date was playing at the O2 Academy in Sheffield earlier this year.

"But our largest headline gig to date will be at Cafe Totem in February when we will also be releasing our upcoming album.

"All tracks on the album are home produced and we have been focusing on this."

