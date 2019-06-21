Sheffield residents sent warning letter as ‘Everybody's Talking About Jamie’ filming date confirmed
Residents in Sheffield have been sent a letter warning them of possible disruption as filming for ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is set to start.
The film, which will star Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Lancashire will start shooting on Tuesday, July 2.
Warp Films, working alongside Film 4 to produce the film, have sent many Sheffield residents a letter warning them about road closures and possible disruption.
In one letter, seen by the Star, residents are told that scenes will be filmed on Deerlands Avenue and that the road will be shut during filming.
The letter reads: “We hope that you will be as excited and proud as we are, that a significant feature film is being made (and set) in our city, but there are of course some practical points that I wish to outline for you within this letter.
“Filming hours are provisionally planned to be between 1100 – 2300 approximately.
“We are moving around several areas of the street and though we may cordon off certain areas while we work for health and safety reasons, the vast majority of public will be unaffected and businesses will be able to operate as usual.
“There will however be a full road closure on Deerlands Avenue during filming hours; but residents will still have access.
“To ensure a smooth running operation we require several technical support vehicles to be parked as close as possible to our filming locations.”
The film follows on from the musical’s smash hit run in the West End, and tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and dreams of becoming a drag queen.
Inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, the stage production originated at the Crucible, before it was picked up by Nimax Theatres and transferred to the capital, where it continues a highly-successful run with a refreshed cast.