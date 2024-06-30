Whether you're looking for a one-off, a mainstay of your weekly routine, or the chance to win some cash, there is a Sheffield pub quiz that will suit you.
Many pub quizzes take place across the city every night, so we have handpicked the ones with the best prizes.
These include cash prizes as high as £100, lots of boozy rewards, and free food.
The eight Sheffield pub quizzes with the best prizes are listed below.
1. Champs, Ecclesall Road
The lively venue is known for is sports screenings, with drinks, meal deals and a US-style fast food menu. Its quiz on a Monday, at 9pm, is free to enter and could win you up to £100 in cash. | Google
2. Hillsborough Tap, Langsett Rd
It hosts a music quiz every Wednesday at 8pm, with other events ranging from live comedy to whisky tasting. Not only is entry free, but the chips are too, and you could win up to £100 in cash. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. Two Thirds Beer Co., Abbeydale Road
Two Thirds is growing in popularity by the day and its general knowledge quiz is no exception. Free to enter, their weekly quiz on a Tuesday at 8pm which includes the infamous "Is it Carling?" question could win you all your food and drink for free. (Picture: Abbeydale Road Beer Festival on Instagram) | Abbeydale Road Beer Festival on Instagram
4. The York, Fulwood Road
A beloved pub among the local students, the York's quiz on a Monday night starts at 7:30pm. It has a respectable entry fee of £1 to be in with the chance of a £50 bar tab. | Google
