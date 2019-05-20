Sheffield music show for CBeebies TV favourites Andy and the Odd Socks with presenter Andy Day
Children’s TV star Andy Day brings his band Andy and the Odd Socks to The Montgomery in Sheffield next Wednesday (May 29).
Widely known for his antics tackling dinosaurs, baby animals and being on safari, the much-loved children’s BBC TV presenter Andy Day has spent the last 18 months playing gigs, releasing music and championing the hugely successful Odd Socks Day for Anti-Bullying Week with his band.
He has also been a popular addition to the Lyceum pantomime cast twice in recent years.
Fast becoming one of the favourite live acts for kids, the band also opened the BBC’s very first children’s festival, CBBC Summer Social last August .
The band play the theatre on Surrey Street on Wednesday at 12.30pm, with the option to buy meet and greet tickets. Box office: themontgomery.org.uk or call 0114 327 3456.