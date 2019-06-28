Sheffield mum's nine-word reaction to seeing Instagram model daughter enter Love Island
Sheffield Instagram model Maria Wild is set to enter the Love Island villa tonight in the annual Casa Amor shake-up.
The 22-year-old, from Beighton, will join five other bombshells entering the villa as the girls move into Casa Amor.
Another six new boys will join them while the rest of the current islanders remain back inside the villa.
The Instagram model, who now lives in Cheltenham, is set to turn a few heads inside the villa as she aims to find her Mr Right.
Maria made her first, brief, appearance on the ITV2 show last night as part of a dramatic montage showing the 12 new contestants approaching the villa; in slow-motion of course.
The clip clearly got Maria’s mum, Andrea Wild, excited as she took to Facebook to post a picture of the TV still.
She posted: “It’s official! Maria is in THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA!!!!!”
Maria, who used to work in Argos in Sheffield city centre before she started modelling.
She is close friends with former Love Island contestant Danielle Sellers, who starred in the third series of the hit show.
A source told The Star today: “Maria was always very pretty and flamboyant. Her look has changed a lot over the years and she moved from Sheffield to go to London at one point.
“I am sure she will be a hit on Love Island.”
Love Island airs every weekday night and on Sundays on ITV2 from 9pm.
On Saturday nights, Love Island: Unseen Bits replaces the main show, offering a round-up of the highlights of the week.
Love Island: Aftersun airs on Sunday nights from 10pm on ITV2, where host Caroline Flack and guests discuss the action from the villa from week.