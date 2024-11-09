Meadowhall will officially launch its free, must-see Christmas Circus performances this weekend.

Visitors to this year’s Christmas Parade caught a sneak peak of the spectacular performances last night (Thursday 7thNovember).

For the first time ever, visitors can now shop while being captivated by talented acrobats, skilful jugglers, and incredible aerialists soaring through the air in a festive display of dazzling costumes.

The family friendly, high-flying acrobatic show promises to bring the magic of street-style theatre to Meadowhall this weekend, showcasing n impressive array of circus acts that will delight audiences of all ages.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to Meadowhall to create unforgettable memories and for a truly magical Christmas experience.

“We’re all set to host our biggest Christmas celebrations yet, and we’re looking forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”

“The unique spectacle will run every weekend until Christmas Eve, with ten-minute high octane performances taking place at The Avenue three times each day at 11am,1pm and 3pm.

Additional pop-up performances including jugglers, pointe and ribbon performers, hand balancers and clowning will take place throughout the weekends on the Oasis Upper Level, Lower Gallery, and Main Dome, at 12pm, 2pm and 3.45pm.

The launch of the Christmas Circus marks the beginning of Meadowhall's festivities with even more exciting events and experiences to be unveiled throughout November and December.

For more information on the centre’s upcoming Christmas festivities, please visit the Meadowhall website.