Sheffield hosts two special Harry Potter film music concerts
There’s two chances to hear the music of the Harry Potter films on stage at Sheffield City Hall.
This Sunday (June 16) at 3pm, the Halle Orchestra play the music of John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat, with live orchestra and narrator.
Numbers will range from the iconic Hedwig's Theme, to the triumphant Showdown from Deathly Hallows Part II, the t urbulent music of the Knight Bus, the heart-wrenching goodbyes from Leaving Hogwarts, and the ebullient celebration of Harry's Wondrous World.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Then on September 15 the Czech National Symphony Orchestra will perform a live score to the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.