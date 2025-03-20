Thousands are set to get their trainers on to take part in the 2025 Sheffield Half Marathon today.

Here we have put together the definitive list of everything you need to know about the high profile race, which starts at 9.30am, including details of road closures.

Where is the race being run?

The Sheffield half marathon takes place on Sunday | National World

This year’s race will start at 9.30am on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre and will head out along Furnival Gate and Charter Row, and onto Ecclesall Road, before moving out along Knowle Lane and Ringinglow Road. It heads south near The Norfolk Arms, heading along Sheephill Road, before joining Hathersage Road, then heading along Cross Lane, Causeway Head Road, and then up Rushley Road and Limb Lane, and then back onto Ecclesall Road South and Ecclesall Road towards the finish at Arundel Gate.

How long will the race last?

The fastest half marathon runners can run the 13 mile course in around an hour, but most people will take twice that time. Many road closures are for less then four hours.

What roads will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Parking will be suspended from 8.30pm on the Saturday, March 22, until 1.30pm on Sunday, March 23, on a number of streets around Ecclesall Road and Dore, and from 8.30pm on the Saturday until 4pm on the Sunday on numerous city centre roads, including Norfolk Street and Surrey Street.

Road closures will be in place from 4am until 4pm on the Sunday on the following city centre streets: Arundel Gate, Norfolk Street, Surrey Street, Charles Street and Union Street.

Other road closures along the route will begin from between 8am and 9am on the Sunday, with those streets reopening on a rolling basis as soon as it is safe to do so, and the last closure set to be lifted by 1.45pm. The affected roads include: Furnival Gate, Charter Row, Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall Road South, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Brickhouse Lane, Cross Lane, Causeway Head Road, Rushley Road and Limb Lane.

A map showing the route of the 2025 Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday, March 23 | Jane Tomlinson's Run For All

The Roads closed on Sunday will be:

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) Brook Hill to Moore Street: 08:30 - 13:30

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) Moore Street to Eyre Street: 08:30 - 13:30

A61 Ring Road (clockwise) Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane: 08:30 - 13:30

Arundel Gate: 04:00 - 16:00

Brickhouse Lane: 09:00 - 12:30

Causeway Head Road Cross Lane to Dore Road: 09:00 - 12:30

Charles Street Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate: 04:00 - 13:45

Charter Row (northbound) Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate: 08:30 - 13:45

Charter Row (southbound) Furnival Gate to Holy Green: 08:30 - 13:45

Charter Row (southbound) Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street: 08:30 - 13:45

Common Lane Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane: 09:00 - 13:00

Cross Burgess Street Burgess Street to Pinstone Street: 08:30 - 13:45

Cross Lane: 09:00 - 12:30

Dore Road (eastbound) Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane: 09:00 - 12:30

Ecclesall Road A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road: 08:00 - 13:30

Ecclesall Road Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South: 08:30 - 13:30

Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road: 08:30 - 13:15

Ecclesall Road South Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane: 09:00 - 13:15

Furnival Gate Arundel Gate to Charter Row: 08:30 - 13:45

Hathersage Road Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane: 09:00 - 12:45

Hathersage Road Cross Lane to Limb Lane: 09:00 - 12:15

Knowle Lane Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road: 09:00 - 13:15

Knowle Lane Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane: 09:00 - 11:15

Limb Lane Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South: 09:00 - 12:45

Long Line Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road: 09:00 - 12:45

Moore Street (northbound) Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street: 08:30 - 13:45

Moore Street (southbound) Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street: 08:30 - 13:45

Moore Street (southbound) Young Street to Hanover Way: 08:30 - 13:45

Norfolk Street: 04:00 - 16:00

Pinstone Street Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate: 08:30 - 13:45

Ringinglow Road Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane: 09:00 - 13:00

Rushley Road: 09:00 - 12:45

Sheephill Road Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road: 09:00 - 12:00

Surrey Street: 04:00 - 16:00

Union Street: 04:00 - 13:45

No waiting and no parking restrictions

NO WAITING AND NO PARKING SATURDAY, MARCH 22, 8.30PM TO SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 1.30PM:

Dore Road - Rushley Drive to High Street

Ecclesall Road * - The Whole of Citybound

Ecclesall Road South * (Knowle Lane to Psalter Lane) - The Whole of Citybound

Fulwood Lane - North of junction with Ringinglow Road for 100m

John Street - London Road to Bramall Lane (eastbound)

Ringinglow Road - West of junction with Sheephill Road for 100m

Rushley Road - Dore Road to Rushley Close

Woodhead Road - London Road to Bramall Lane (eastbound)

* - no parking from 6.30pm

SUSPENSION OF PARKING PLACES (INCLUDING LOADING AND DISABLED BAYS) SATURDAY, MARCH 22, 8.30PM TO SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 4PM

Ecclesall Road * - All pay and display bays on both sides

Ecclesall Road South * (Carter Knowle Road to Dunkeld Road) -All bays

Norfolk Street - All bays

Surrey Street - All bays

* no parking from 6.30pm

POINT CLOSURES SUNDAY, MARCH 23

High Street - junction with Arundel Gate

Brickhouse Lane, The Causeway, Causeway Gardens, Causeway Glade, Heather Lea Avenue, Kerwin Road, Leyfield Road, The Meadway and Parkers Lane - junction with Causeway Head Road

Fitzwilliam Street, Rockingham Gate and Trafalgar Street - junction with Charter Row

High Street - junction with Dore Road

Matilda Way - junction with Furnival Gate

Eyre Street - junction with Furnival Square

Furnival Street - junction with Furnival Square

Brickhouse Lane - junction with Hathersage Road

Long Line - junction with Hathersage Road and Sheephill

Road Bents Road, Harley Road, Haugh Lane, Hoober Avenue, Knowle Crescent, Ringinglow Road and Ryfield Gardens - junction with Knowle Lane

Ash House Lane - junction with Limb Lane

George Street and Milk Street -junction with Norfolk Street

Bents Drive, Common Lane, Folkwood Grove, Hangram Lane, Muskoka Drive and Ringinglow Gardens - junction with Ringinglow Road

Parkers Lane, Rushley Avenue and Rushley Close - junction with Rushley Road

Houndkirk Road - junction with Sheephill Road

Moore Street -junction with Young Street

At their junctions with Ecclesall Road: Berkley Precinct, Botanical Road, Brocco Bank, Broomgrove Road, Bruce Road, Carrington Road, Cemetery Avenue, Collegiate Crescent, Denham Road, Dover Road, Glenalmond Road, Greystones Road, Harefield Road, Harland Road, Hickmott Road, Huntingtower Road, Junction Road, Kenilworth Place, Marmion Road, Neill Road, Pear Street, Psalter Lane, Rosedale Gardens, Rosedale Road, Rustlings Road, Snuff Mill Lane, Southgrove Road, Summerfield Street, Thompson Road, Wadbrough Road, Walton Road and Wilson Road

At their junctions with Ecclesall Road South: Abbey Lane, Banner Cross Drive, Banner Cross Road, Bents Road, Blenheim Mews, Brincliffe Road, Carter Knowle Road, Cortworth Road, Croft Lane, Dobcroft Road, Dunkeld Road, Harley Road, Hoober Road, Gisborne Road, Millhouses Lane, Parkhead Court, Parkhead Crescent, Parkhead Road, Ringinglow Road, Weetwood Drive, Whirlow Court Road, Whirlow Grange Avenue, Whirlow Grange Road, Whirlow Lane and Whirlowdale Road.

Full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions in place are available at: https://www.runforall.com/media/045p4dmc/2025-sheffield-half-marathon-road-closure-poster.pdf

Who organises the Sheffield half marathon?

The Sheffield Half Marathon is oragnised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with runners encouraged to raise money for their charity of choice or for one of the event’s partner charities: Element Society, Framework, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Paces and St Luke’s.

Who is the reigning champion of the Sheffield half marathon?

The 2024 men’s race was won by Samuel Moakes in 1hr 8mins 59 secs, just ahead of Hallamshire Harriers John Birch.

The women’s race was won by A Pearse, of Steel City Striders RC, in 1hr 21mins 17secs.