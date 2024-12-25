From the soulful ballads of Lionel Richie to those songs you can’t get out of your head by Kylie Minogue, these unforgettable performances will have you dancing ‘all night long’.
1. Boyzlife
Boyzlife is a supergroup made up of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, two iconic groups of the 90s boyband era. They will perform a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 14-date tour coming to Sheffield City Hall on March 2. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. Olly Murs
After touring as a special guest to Take That earlier this year Olly Murs has announced a huge UK Arena tour for next spring. He said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. It’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy. I can’t wait.” This must-see 16-date arena tour is heading to Utilita Arena on May 10. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
3. Gary Barlow
The Songbook Tour will celebrate Gary Barlow's four-decade career with performances of his songs with Take That and as a solo artist. One of the band’s biggest hits, Back for Good, will turn 30 in March. He will play 41 dates around the UK including two nights at Sheffield City Hall on May 19
and 20. | submitted Photo: submitted
4. Kylie Minogue
Kylie’s highly anticipated Tension Tour is set to be her biggest tour since 2011. She will perform in Sheffield on May 23. This will be Kylie’s fourth visit to Utilita Arena, having previously performed sell-out shows in 2002 and her last visit in 2014. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
