Sheffield gigs: The 9 biggest artists playing in Sheffield in 2025 including Olly Murs and Kylie Minogue

Marti Stelling
By Marti Stelling

Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 05:03 GMT

Sheffield is set to host some of the biggest names in music in 2025 with a star-studded line-up which includes global icons and chart-topping artists.

From the soulful ballads of Lionel Richie to those songs you can’t get out of your head by Kylie Minogue, these unforgettable performances will have you dancing ‘all night long’.

Here are nine of the biggest artists playing in Sheffield next year.

Boyzlife is a supergroup made up of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, two iconic groups of the 90s boyband era. They will perform a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks on the 14-date tour coming to Sheffield City Hall on March 2.

1. Boyzlife

After touring as a special guest to Take That earlier this year Olly Murs has announced a huge UK Arena tour for next spring. He said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. It’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy. I can’t wait.” This must-see 16-date arena tour is heading to Utilita Arena on May 10.

2. Olly Murs

The Songbook Tour will celebrate Gary Barlow's four-decade career with performances of his songs with Take That and as a solo artist. One of the band’s biggest hits, Back for Good, will turn 30 in March. He will play 41 dates around the UK including two nights at Sheffield City Hall on May 19 and 20.

3. Gary Barlow

Kylie’s highly anticipated Tension Tour is set to be her biggest tour since 2011. She will perform in Sheffield on May 23. This will be Kylie’s fourth visit to Utilita Arena, having previously performed sell-out shows in 2002 and her last visit in 2014.

4. Kylie Minogue

