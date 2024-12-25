2 . Olly Murs

After touring as a special guest to Take That earlier this year Olly Murs has announced a huge UK Arena tour for next spring. He said: “Celebrating 15 unbelievable years doing what I love best will be truly special. It’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy. I can’t wait.” This must-see 16-date arena tour is heading to Utilita Arena on May 10. | Submitted Photo: Submitted