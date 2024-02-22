Sheffield food fair: New Steam Kitchen Street Food Market returns this weekend at Steamworks
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new food market is preparing for its second event in Sheffield - bringing together street food vendors at a new event space.
The Steam Kitchen Street Food Market will be returning to The Steamworks at Randall Street, near Bramall Lane, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (February 23-25). The Steamworks team held their first of a new series of events last month celebrating good food.
The 11,000 square foot space will be full of traders selling a range of cuisines and flavours to suit all, from east Asian spices to juicy smash burgers. Barista coffee and a fully-stocked bar will also be at the event, as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten free food options.
The event will take place between 5pm and 11pm on Friday; 12noon and 11pm on Saturday, and 12noon and 8pm on Sunday. So, bring along your friends, family or even your well-behaved dog to enjoy food, music and all the community vibes. Children are welcome before 8pm on all three days.
This month’s traders at The Steam Kitchen Street Food Market include:
- Get Wurst (Bratwurst)
- St.Marcino Pizzeria
- ‘AS THA GOT BEEF? (Burgers)
- Bubble Waffles
- Birria bandits (Mexican)
- Chef Stef (Mac n Cheese)
- Hope You’re Hungry (East Asian)
For more information, please visit The Steamworks on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/thesteamworks