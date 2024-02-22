Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new food market is preparing for its second event in Sheffield - bringing together street food vendors at a new event space.

The Steam Kitchen Street Food Market will be returning to The Steamworks at Randall Street, near Bramall Lane, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (February 23-25). The Steamworks team held their first of a new series of events last month celebrating good food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11,000 square foot space will be full of traders selling a range of cuisines and flavours to suit all, from east Asian spices to juicy smash burgers. Barista coffee and a fully-stocked bar will also be at the event, as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten free food options.

All these vendors will be available to try out at the Steam Kitchen Street Food Market in Sheffield this weekend.

The event will take place between 5pm and 11pm on Friday; 12noon and 11pm on Saturday, and 12noon and 8pm on Sunday. So, bring along your friends, family or even your well-behaved dog to enjoy food, music and all the community vibes. Children are welcome before 8pm on all three days.

This month’s traders at The Steam Kitchen Street Food Market include:

Get Wurst (Bratwurst)

St.Marcino Pizzeria

‘AS THA GOT BEEF? (Burgers)

Bubble Waffles

Birria bandits (Mexican)

Chef Stef (Mac n Cheese)

Hope You’re Hungry (East Asian)