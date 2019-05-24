Sheffield Crucible show Barber Shop Chronicles is an energy-packed, joyous event
Get to the fantastic, vibrant show Barber Shop Chronicles early and you might be invited on stage at the Crucible in Sheffield for a dance or to pose for a selfie in the barber’s chair.
The energy-packed action moves between barber shops around the world where black men hang out to chat, argue, tell jokes, watch football – and maybe have their hair cut, too.
Scenes are linked by singing and movement as the story moves between London, Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos and Accra.
A cast of 12 are as sharp as the cuts the barbers create, riffing off each other as they discuss their loves, lives and worlds.
It’s often hilarious but there are also many touching moments and occasional anger as storylines cross continents, like many of the men do.
An absolute joy from start to finish.
Barber Shop Chronicles is at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield until June 1. Box office: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk