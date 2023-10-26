Gary Manning's courageous victim faced him at Sheffield Crown Court - over 40 years on from his wicked abuse.

"You only cared about the gratification you could get," a brave survivor told the 'cruel' man who sexually abused her as a child.

It may have taken more than 40 years, but Wednesday, October 25, 2023 was the day that Gary Manning was finally jailed for his wicked crimes.

During an emotional hearing, the girl Manning abused, now a woman, made the courageous decision to end the decades of silence he forced upon her through his abuse by facing him in court to read her victim impact statement.

It may have taken more than 40 years, but Wednesday, October 25, 2023 was the day that Gary Manning was finally jailed for his wicked crimes during a Sheffield Crown Court (pictured inset) hearing. Main picture posed by a model

She said: "You made me feel humiliated from the first time you abused me. I remember every detail."

The woman, who is entitled to lifelong anonymity, also laid bare the ongoing and pervasive impact of being subjected to such abhorrent sexual crimes when she was just 11 and 12-years-old.

"I’ve no sense of value in myself," she said, adding that she has to live with the sense of shame that she has been plagued by since Manning abused her.

Manning carried out the abuse between 1981 and 1983, when he was aged between 23 and 25-years-old.

Summarising Manning’s abuse, Judge Rachael Harrison said he not only subjected the complainant to sexual touching and forced kisses, but he also forced her to strip naked and masturbated in front of her on numerous occasions.

66-year-old Manning pleaded guilty to numerous sex offences in relation to the abuse including three counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 and two counts of indecent assault.

Defending, Lauren Fisher said Manning entered his guilty pleas at a relatively early stage of proceedings, sparing the complainant the 'ordeal' of having to give evidence in court.

Ms Fisher said Manning also accepted the offences in full, and did not challenge any of what had been alleged or seek to enter a basis of plea.

Manning suffers from a number of 'significant' health problems, including emphysema and arthritis, Ms Fisher told the court.

Despite this, continued Ms Fisher, Manning was 'under no illusion as to the likelihood' of him being sent to prison and had come to court 'prepared' for custody.

Judge Harrison handed down a four-year sentence to Manning, comprising three years’ custody and a one-year extended licence, and told him: "You were an adult when you committed these offences against a young girl…the ongoing effect on your victim is clear and continues to this day."

Manning was told he must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in prison, and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A custody image of Manning, of Coalbourn Close, Leicester, has not been provided, after requests to the police forces involved with this case.

*Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre is a specialist service offering free and confidential support to anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse at any time in their life.