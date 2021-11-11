Sheffield-born England and Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin poses for front cover shoot for Homme + magazine
England football star and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has posed in a daring outfit for his front cover photoshoot with Homme + magazine.
The Sheffield-born star has been at the centre of a number of campaigns of late, including becoming the face of Braun UK at the beginning of November.
The 24-year-old has become quite well-known for his flamboyant outfits and was spotted at New York fashion week in 2019 along with fellow footballer Tom Davies.
He has previously spoken of his newfound status as a fashion icon, telling style magazine The Face that he enjoys the ‘bit of freedom’ it gives him off the pitch and the chance to break out of the ‘routine’ of playing professional football.
In the latest snaps he can be seen wearing a stylish Prada outfit – which has been likened by some to a ‘schoolgirl’ outfit.
The front cover image shows him in a pair of flared shorts, a polka dot shirt, a tie and a blazer, along with some high, white socks and a pair of black loafers.
It was put together by stylist Harry Lambert.
The look has received a mixed reaction from fans on social media, with many other celebrities taking the time to praise him.
Personal shopper to the stars Sam Morgan and former English footballer Ian Wright were amongst those who used a number of fire emojis to show their appreciation for the outfit.
Other fans hailed him a ‘trendsetter’ and an ‘inspiration’, with one adding that he is an ‘idol to look up to’ for young people struggling with their identity.
But a number of online comments have not been so kind.
Some have commented on the flared shorts looking like a ‘schoolgirl skirt’, with another posting ‘go back to boarding school’.
The comments have been dismissed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fans, who have continued to show their support for him.
Presenter and producer Alex Stewart called him a ‘beautiful, beautiful man’ when he re-posted the image on Twitter, and football journalist Melissa Reddy said she was a ‘massive fan’ of him expressing himself and wearing what he likes.