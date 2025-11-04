We have found 10 locations planning bonfires this week, either on Bonfire Night itself or over the next few days.

We have listed them below.

Some may require tickets in advance, so it is advisable to check with the organisers beforehand.

We have listed these venues and organisations planning to have a bonfire, but there are others hosting firework displays without a bonfire.

1 . Bonfires in Sheffield These are 10 places in and near Sheffield who plan to run bonfires on Bonfire Night and in the following days..

2 . Bonfire Night At The Three Merry Lads (November 7) Join the local community for a spectacular evening at The Three Merry Lads for their Bonfire Night event. Expect a great atmosphere, a roaring bonfire, and a fantastic fireworks display that makes for a perfect local celebration. The Three Merry Lads, 610 Redmires Road, Sheffield, S10 4LJ.

3 . Old Horns Bradfield (November 5) Celebrate Bonfire Night with stunning countryside views at The Old Horns Inn in High Bradfield. This popular pub hosts a classic community bonfire and fireworks event, offering a traditional, festive atmosphere away from the city centre crowds. The Old Horns Inn, High Bradfield, Sheffield, S6 6LG

4 . Bonfire Night At Village Pick Your Own (November 8) Celebrate Bonfire Night with a difference at Village Pick Your Own. Enjoy the festive atmosphere at this farm setting, featuring a bonfire and family fun. Check local event details for confirmation of fireworks. 📍 Johnnygate Lane, Barlow, Dronfield, S18 7SE