Give your old board and video games a new home and pick up something fresh and exciting while you’re there - all for charity.

A charity ‘game swap’ where players can clear out their old video and board games while taking home something new and exciting is coming to Sheffield.

The Sheffield Games Collective, a collection of businesses that cater to videogame and board game fans across the city, are running another of their successful game swap events on Sunday, July 30.

In an event spanning both the Patriot Games store on Mary Street and the Treehouse Board Game Cafe on John Street, visitors can help raise money for homeless charity Roundabout Sheffield.

Visitors to Patriot Games on Sunday (July 30) can bring their old games from the back of the cupboard and swap them in for something new and exciting.

It comes after a previous event in January 2023 raised over £2,500 for the charity.

The game swap works as a games-themed ‘bring and buy’ sale, where participants set the prices. Anyone with board or video games, or gaming memorabilia gathering dust in their houses, can bring them along to the swap to turn their junk into someone else’s treasure.

All proceeds as well as any leftover games will be donated to Roundabout Sheffield, helping them support young people at risk of homelessness.

Full details on how the event will work can be found on the Sheffield Games website.

The charity game swap is the work of Sheffield Gaming Collective, an organization of businesses and individuals out to make the Steel City a big name in gaming in the UK.

If you have games to donate you can bring them with you on the day of the event or drop them off at Patriot Games or The Treehouse Board Game Cafe beforehand during their regular opening hours. Those who donate games either on the day or in advance get free entry to the swap.

On the day, the full range of games donated will be available for people to browse at Patriot Games between 11am and 4pm.

Those who haven’t donated games themselves will be asked to pay an entry fee of £3 (this includes re-entry for those who wish to come in and browse more than once - a smart strategy given that more stock will turn up throughout the event).

Games in the swap will be available to take home with you on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis, with a suggested minimum donation of £3 per game.

Card/contactless payments will be accepted as well as cash.

Roundabout will also be running a raffle on the day with some great prizes to be won.

All proceeds from the event plus any games left over at the end of the swap will be donated to Roundabout to support their invaluable work helping vulnerable young people.

Ruth Haigh, co-owner of the Treehouse Board Game Cafe and organiser of the event, said: “I’ve been consistently delighted with how people have responded to these events in the past, which have always seen some incredible games emerge from the back of people’s cupboards and find loving new homes. The quality of the donations made is astonishing, as is the generosity of those buying, which is wonderful for Roundabout and the young people they support.”

