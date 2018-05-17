Sheffield art club’s latest works go on diplay at Winter Garden

Sheffield’s longest running art club, Heeley Art Club formed in 1895, is to hold an exhibition of its members’ latest pieces at the Winter Garden.

Heeley Art Club Spring Exhibition runs between Sunday, May 20, and Thursday, May 24.

The paintings will be in a range of media including watercolour, oil, acrylic and mixed media. The exhibition will be open daily at the Winter Garden’s normal opening times. The paintings are for sale.

Having begun life at the end of the nineteenth century, Heeley Art club is now over 40 artists strong. Currently members meet on alternate Tuesday evenings at Millhouses Methodist Church. See their website for details of meetings on www.heeleyartclub.co.uk and their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Heeley-Art-Club-291336757718853/