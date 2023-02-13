S Club 7 have announced their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a stop at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield in October - here is how to get tickets

S Club 7 have announced a reunion celebrating 25 years, with an accompanying tour across the UK and Ireland. The legendary pop group will stop for a concert at Utilita Arena in Sheffield in October 2023.

Announcing their long awaited reunion on BBC One’s The One Show , band member Rachel Stevens said “We are very excited to say we’re going back out on the sound in October. We are celebrating 25 years which is just crazy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow band member Paul Cattermole told The One Show presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that the band wants fans to reach out to them via social media to say which songs they want to hear.

Most Popular

Created by former Spice Girls manager, Simon Fuller, the seven piece consisting of Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett had their original run between 1998 and 2003. After Cattermole’s departure in 2002, the band dropped the ‘7’ in their name before announcing they were disbanding in 2003.

During their five year original run, the group had four UK number one singles and one UK number one album. They also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 in the US with their single Never Had a Dream Come True.

S Club 7 will hit the road across the UK for their 25 anniversary reunion tour with concerts in cities like Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin and Birmingham. The pop group is coming to Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday October 14, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get tickets for S Club 7 reunion tour gig at Utilita Arena in Sheffield

Sign up before 5pm on Tuesday February 14 to gain access to presale tickets via the link here . The presale opens Wednesday 15th Feb, 10am. General sale opens 10am on Friday February 17th via Ticketmaster .

S Club 7 is coming to Sheffield for a reunion show at Utilita Arena.

S Club 7 Reunited tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 13 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

October 14 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

October 16 - Dublin, 3 Arena

October 18 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 19 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

October 20 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

October 21 - Manchester, AO Arena

October 23 - Cardiff, International Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 24 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

October 26 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

October 28 - London, The O2