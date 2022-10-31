RuPaul’s Drag Race announces series 4 UK tour and Sheffield City Hall show - how to get tickets, presale
RuPaul Drag brings all of its series 4 queens to the Sheffield City Hall for an evening extravagance next year.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has announced a UK tour which will see our favourite queens from series four visit Sheffield next year. Drag Royalty from the popular TV series will work its way across the UK in 2023 visiting theatres and arenas for endless nights of fun and extravaganza.
The tour follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens. The winner and top two finalists of series four are yet to be announced but the tour will feature all 12 queens from the series.
RuPaul’s drag queens Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jobbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet will all be performing on the tour. Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
“It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it. Get ready for a completely laugh-out-loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!”
Most Popular
When will RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 tour be in Sheffield?
The queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race will perform at Sheffield City Hall on April 23, 2023.
How to get tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 Tour
Live Nation members have access to a pre-sale on November 3 at 10am via Live Nation . General admission tickets go on Friday, November 4 at 10am on the Live Nation website.
Full list of dates for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 Tour
April 14 - Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
April 15 - Brighton, Brighton Dome
April 16 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
April 18 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
April 19 - Manchester Opera House
April 21 - Glasgow Kings
April 22 - Stockton, Stockton Globe
April 23 - Sheffield, City Hall
April 24 - Liverpool, Empire
April 27 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
April 28 - London, Royal Albert Hall
April 29 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
April 30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
May 1 - Swansea Arena
May 3 - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent
May 4 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
May 6 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
May 7 - Bristol Hippodrome
AFFILIATES DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.