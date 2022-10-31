RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has announced a UK tour which will see our favourite queens from series four visit Sheffield next year. Drag Royalty from the popular TV series will work its way across the UK in 2023 visiting theatres and arenas for endless nights of fun and extravaganza.

The tour follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens. The winner and top two finalists of series four are yet to be announced but the tour will feature all 12 queens from the series.

RuPaul’s drag queens Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jobbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet will all be performing on the tour. Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

“It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it. Get ready for a completely laugh-out-loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!”

Most Popular

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 tour be in Sheffield?

The queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race will perform at Sheffield City Hall on April 23, 2023.

How to get tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 Tour

Live Nation members have access to a pre-sale on November 3 at 10am via Live Nation . General admission tickets go on Friday, November 4 at 10am on the Live Nation website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming to Manchester’s Opera House in 2023.

Full list of dates for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 Tour

April 14 - Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

April 15 - Brighton, Brighton Dome

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 16 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

April 18 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

April 19 - Manchester Opera House

April 21 - Glasgow Kings

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 22 - Stockton, Stockton Globe

April 23 - Sheffield, City Hall

April 24 - Liverpool, Empire

April 27 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 28 - London, Royal Albert Hall

April 29 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

April 30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

May 1 - Swansea Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 3 - Ipswich, Ipswich Regent

May 4 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

May 6 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 7 - Bristol Hippodrome

Advertisement Hide Ad