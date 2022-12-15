British comedian Romesh Ranganathan has announced a date in Sheffield for his 2024 ‘Hustle’ tour.

After a sell-out tour in 2022, Romesh Ranganathan is heading to Sheffield with a brand-new show full of fun and laughter. The British comedian, who is best known for his dry-wit humour and self-deprecating comedy is back with a brand-new show examining the human condition.

Comedian, Romesh Ranganathan has appeared on popular TV shows and comedy panels throughout his career. In 2016 he co-presented It’s Not Rocket Science on ITV, alongside Rachel Riley and Ben Miller. He has also been a regular panellist on The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, Play to the Whistle, and The Museum of Curiosity. And he even replaced Anne Robinson as host of BBC’s The Weakest Link when it returned to screens last year.

In his 2024 ‘Hustle’ tour, Romesh will delve into curious topics such as ‘are people inherently good?’ ‘Is charity always a positive thing?’ and ‘is hustling the key to success?’. Fans can join Romesh as he examines all of these issues and more while providing no real answers in a hilarious comedic sketch.

Romesh Ranganathan will perform in Sheffield in 2024

Romesh Ranganathan in Sheffield- how to book tickets

Romesh Ranganathan will bring his ‘Hustle’ tour to Sheffield City Hall on Friday, April 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 16) at 9am on the Ticketmaster website.

