Organisers have confirmed a string of big names for a Sheffield music festival at Don Valley Bowl in 2024

More big name acts have been announced for a major Sheffield music festival next summer.

Organisers of the four-day Rock n Roll Circus show, due to take place at the Don Valley Bowl at the end of August 2024, have today confirmed the line up will include singer songwriter Jake Bugg, and 80s ska icons The Selecter.

And Sheffield group Milburn are getting back together specially for the festival.

Jake Bugg. PIcture: Paul Atkinson, National World

Also confirmed for the same day, Saturday, August 31, are The Rifles, Seb Lowe, and Gia Ford.

Jake Bugg is known for songs including Lighting Bolt, Two Fingers and Simple As This. His first self-titled album Jake Bugg reached number one in the UK album charts in 2012 and his track Trouble Town has become well known as the theme tune of TV show Happy Valley.

The Selecter, fronted by Pauline Black, are known for 80s hits like On My Radio, Three Minute Hero and Too Much Pressure.

Looking forward to next year's shows, Milburn frontman, Joe Carnall, said: “Don Valley has a special place in our hearts and to return at the top of a bill which has so many great artists on it, is an honour.

“Last time we performed at Don Valley it was really wet, so we’re chuffed that we’ve got a big top to play in this time. "

Last week, pop queen Becky Hill was announced for the festival's line up on Friday August 30.

The first Rock n Roll Circus festival, held earlier in 2023, included Noel Gallager's High Flying Birds and Self Esteem on the bill.

Organisers say that the 2024 show will feature multiple stages, 'spectacular aerialists', street food, new VIP areas, beers and cocktails, and claim Rock n Roll Circus has become a "must-attend event for music and entertainment enthusiasts with four days of incredible live music under the big top creating an atmosphere like no other".

Pre-sale tickets for the August 31 show will be available from Wednesday December 6 at 10 am and will go on general sale on Friday December 8 at 10am.