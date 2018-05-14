Roar-some Jurassic Kingdom tickets win for Sheffield schoolboy poet Lewis Harper

Schoolboy Lewis Harper has roared to victory in a dinosaur poetry competition and won a dino-mite prize - a family ticket to see Jurassic Kingdom in Sheffield.

Nine yer old Lewis, pictured here with his winning work and teacher Miss Carline - as a giant T-Rex from the exhibition looks on - is a Y5 pupil at Norfolk Community Primary School.

He won the contest run across his year group of 50 children.

The competition was organised to celebrate the forthcoming Jurassic Kingdom event will rock up at Norfolk Heritage Park from Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 10, except June 4, 5 and 6, open daily 10am to 6pm, last entry 5pm.

It features more than 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs – including the 18m high, roaring T-Rex and a 16m long Diplodocus – on show, snarling their jaws and swaying their tails for audiences of all ages.

Prices start from £11.50 for adults, £10.50 concessions, £9.50 for children, and £38 for a family ticket. Standard booking fees apply. Full details at at www.jurassickingdom.uk.

MONSTER OFFER: Save 20% on tickets to Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur exhibition in Sheffield



PREVIEW: Jurassic Kingdom will bring dinosaurs back to life in Sheffield park this summe

Mrs Walker, assistant head teacher at Norfolk Community Primary School, said: “As the Jurassic Kingdom event is coming to the park just down the road from our school, we were delighted to run this competition for our Y5 pupils to take part in.

“They all did an absolutely fantastic job and we saw a real mix of contributions all exploring different styles of poetry such as haiku, acrostic and pie corbett style but Lewis’ poem really stood out.

"He blew us away with his acrostic poem where the first letter of each sentence, spells out the name of his favourite dinosaur, a Velociraptor. It really captured the interest of the reader.

“For his efforts, Lewis won a free family ticket to the event which I’m sure his whole family will enjoy. Well done Lewis!"