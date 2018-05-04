Rick Wakeman to perform at The Baths Hall - tickets on sale today!

Following the hugely successful Piano Portraits tour last year, in support of the album of the same name, Rick Wakeman will return in Autumn 2018 with a new show based on the follow up release, entitled Piano Odyssey.

This includes a date at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, October 13.

Upon the release of his Piano Portraits album in January 2017, the YES keyboardist made chart history, becoming the first solo piano album to enter the UK’s Top 10, eventually reaching number 6. Inspired by the unprecedented public reaction to his cover of Bowie’s Life On Mars on BBC Radio 2 a year earlier, the album features instrumental versions of hits that Rick was originally involved with, such as Space Oddity and Morning Has Broken, as well as others which he chose for their melodies, including Stairway To Heaven and Help!.

The 2018 concerts will be based on a selection of tracks from both Piano Odyssey and Piano Portraits, showcasing music that has a special connection with Rick’s own personal musical journey, all accompanied by his hilarious memories and anecdotes about the tunes, plus a few musical surprises.

Expect a night of beautiful piano arrangements, interspersed with Wakeman’s renowned comedy interludes.

Tickets prices begin at £29.50 each (booking fee applies) and are available from www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.