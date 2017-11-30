REVIEW: Sheffield's In Sulks are Peddlers of original and energetic alt-indie rock

Alt-Indie rockers In Sulks have followed up a hugely successful summer with the release of debut single Peddlers and celebrated with an energetic home town gig.

READ REVIEW: In Sulks hit the right notes with music fans at Sheffield's Music Junkee - read our review, below, by Jamie Lewis.

Since forming in October 2016, In Sulks have worked tirelessly to develop and hone a sound that both powerful and frenetic sonically, yet delicate and fragile lyrically.

The music, combined with high energy live shows, has seen the fan base in their home town of Sheffield quickly grow, as well as winning friends and plaudits all around the country.

After storming performances at Tramlines, Y-Not, Dot to Dot this summer, as well as support slots with new Radio 1 darlings RedFaces, and headline dates, including a sold out hometown show at Sheffield’s Rocking Chair, the band are now stepping up a gear with debut single, Peddlers.

In Sulks are Tom Nugent, Arran Phillips, Hazim Farrell and Harris Slater.

The journey started at 2Fly studios in Sheffield, recording demos with Alan Smyth, the man behind the early sounds of Arctic Monkey's and Reverend and the Makers.

Tacks have been championed by Christian Carlisle at BBC Introducing Sheffield, and led to the band signing a three single deal with new Manchester based independent, N:SEW Records.

It is ow available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and all other digital platforms.

REVIEW: In Sulks at Music Junkee in Sheffield

In Sulks

Music Junkee is a relative newcomer to the Sheffield music circuit - a well thought out small venue above a record shop in the centre of the city, it is seeking to attract and promote the best that both Sheffield and the wider region has to offer.

And this evening it has most definitely succeeded, writes Jamie Lewis.

Also relative newcomers to the local scene, are tonight's headliners, IN SULKS. They take to the stage in the capacity venue with an assured enthusiasm that would be the envy of bands with considerably more miles under their belts and, more importantly, deliver a 30 minute set that is worthy of such confidence.

Elements of Arctic Monkeys and Libertines can clearly be heard, but as influence, rather than imitation, which is no bad thing.

In Sulks are Peddlers of energetic alt-indie rock

However, there is also an originality that is hard to put your finger on. Lyrically the songs are in places delicate and fragile, occasionally cheeky, but consistently charming - musically it is aggressive and spiky, a juxtaposition that in itself should not work - but somehow it does, and to great effect.

Singer Tom Nugent leads the charge from the front with a high energy, non stop performance - matched by his on stage accomplices in a style that is so natural you almost feel like they have forgotten the audience is there and are just having fun in the practice room.

This in turn is matched by the increasingly rowdy crowd, who dance and sing along to every song, even the ones that are announced as being 'new'.

Standout tracks include the current single Peddlers, Jenny and Skalet - the latter of which contains the lyric, 'I will surrender my troops to you' - ironic, really, as you get the feeling that this lot will never surrender anything to anyone until they get what they feel they rightfully deserve.

Time will tell, but having recently signed to new Manchester imprint, N:SEW Records, In Sulks are definitely worth looking out for next time they are playing near you.

VERDICT: 8/10