Review: Festive family favourite ‘The Snowman’ lights up City Hall stage 

As the lights dim and the music swells, there’s magic in the air at Sheffield City Hall.

A sea of faces stare in awe at the screen on the stage as The Snowman’s opening credits roll. My four year old sits completely still, her attention glued. She’s as enthralled by the story unfolding on the screen as I am by the Picture House Orchestra’s music below. This is my 36th Christmas, and The Snowman has been there for every one of them. The music is so familiar, I know every bar of the Howard Blake score, but I’ve never heard it like this. Christmas has arrived, and I can think of no better way to pass The Snowman baton on to the next generation than with this incredible concert.

The local soloist at the evening show is nine-year-old Alice Pieters, who tackles the iconic Walking in the Air beautifully, and brings a real air of Sheffield camaraderie to the evening. This show is a festive gift to the family, truly one not to be missed.