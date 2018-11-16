REVIEW: Disney On Ice Dream Big - spectacular and dazzling at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Spectacular skating, glittering costumes and a fancy-dressed audience with an average age of six – it can all mean only one thing... dazzling Disney on Ice is back in residence at Sheffield Arena.

Skaters portraying a constellation of characters straight from Disney’s most fabulous films are slicing through the ice – and even fire – at the FlyDSA Arena in Attercliffe.

There are rivers of flame, flurries of snowflakes, pretty bubbles and twinkling lights.

Skaters spin and soar and there are jaw-dropping jumps, all set to the sound tracks from a host of magical movies. It’s a feast for the eyes, ears and imagination.

This year’s show is aimed unashamedly at young fans of the Disney princesses old and new. Cinderella is here, Belle and the Beast and Tinkerbell, as well as Aurora, Elsa and Anna.

You’re a little girl with an Ariel lunchbox? You’re in heaven.

The brilliant Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast is recreated by skaters dressed as knives, forks and spoons swirling in circles around a larger-than-life Lumiere.

Moana and Maui voyage across the oceans, the Little Mermaid is reunited with Flounder, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider set sail to see the floating lights.

But it’s the freezing Frozen finale which really steals the icy show. Let it go! Let it go! The cold never bothered me anyway.

