A beloved Sheffield band are rearing up for the release of their latest album, but fans can get a taste of what’s to come in the meantime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (September 26), Reverend and The Makers dropped their newest single, titled UFO.

Described as a ‘sceptic’s rumination on our fixation with alien life’, this latest release gives an early look at their upcoming album ‘Is This How Happiness Feels’, which is set to release on April 4, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend and the Makers will be returning to Sheffield later this year after releasing their latest single, ‘UFO’. | Scott Antcliffe

Frontman Jon McClure said: “I used to think UFO types were barmy. But maybe they’re not. Nobody knows, do they really?

“What is for certain is that if aliens do come, we should sort our s**t out here on earth beforehand.”

It’s been an exciting year for the Sheffield-born band, who celebrated their 20th anniversary at this year’s Rock N Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl with their biggest headling yet, performing in front of 30,000 fans.

And to keep the momentum going, on top of releasing a new single they’ve now announced dates for their latest tour which will see them return to Sheffield once more before the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can hear the latest track live on December 5 at Crookes Social Club.

Speaking of the upcoming album, Jon added: “This album has been a labour of love owing to personal reasons but has emerged as a joyous triumph.

“It’s easily the best thing we’ve ever done and will surprise a few people too.”