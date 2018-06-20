Return of the scarecrows to Doncaster village

Fantastic support shown for a first charity scarecrow festival last year, in a Doncaster village, has led to a repeat experience, to take place at the end of August.

One of the organisers of the Norton festival, Julie Gomersall, said: “Last year we were overwhelmed with the number of entries and the volume of support from the local community.

“With over 20 entries ranging from the traditional scarecrow, to Popeye, a scarecrow wedding and many more, the streets were full of people of all ages walking around in the sunshine.”

Proceeds from last year’s event went to the Wonkey Donkey charity, and this year will benefit the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the charity choice of last year’s winners Scott Shelton and Clare Dinsdale. Their entry, the BFG, was outstanding, said Julie.

To take part in judging of the competition, people were requested to donate a small fee to purchase a score card, which was later entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses and Co-operative Funeral Care Services.

With the addition of sales from scarecrow calendars overseen by Lorraine Coe, and designed and printed without charge by SERCO, HMP Doncaster, £207 proceeds pushed up the event total to £825 for the Wonkey Donkey Sanctuary.

The Norton scarecrow festival takes place this year over the bank holiday weekend, August 25 to 27, 2018.