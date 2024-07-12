Red Arrows: The villages near Sheffield where famous RAF display team likely to be seen this weekend
The famous aircraft are set to fly over the Peak District on the way back from a display in Southport on Sunday afternoon.
Maps showing their planned journey show that they will be heading back from the show over some of the Peaks’ picturesque villages, just a few miles out from Sheffield.
The journey is expected to take the aircraft over the Ladybower reservoir, and villages such as Bamford, Grindleford and Chatsworth.
According to Military Airshows, the jets will leave Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 7.20pm on Sunday.
They will then be heading east back to their base at RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire.
At approximately 7.34pm the aircraft will be over the vicinity of Matlock, Derbyshire. They will continue east before reaching Edwinstowe in Nottinghamshire at around 7.37pm.
