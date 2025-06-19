Red Arrows: How to see famous RAF display team near Sheffield as they fly over Peak District this weekend
The famous team, in their distinctive red Hawk jets are set to fly close to the city on Saturday morning, as they make their way to a show in Northern Ireland.
They are expected to fly over the Peak District on a route which will taken them over both the Snake Pass and the Woodhead Pass, between Glossop and Sheffield. They are due just a couple of hundred metres from the Snake Pass summit, and near the old St James Church, near the Woodhead Pass.
They are likely to be visible from Chatsworth, Edale and Bakewell as they travel from their base in Lincolnshire to the Newtownards air display in Northern Ireland.
The are expected just North East of Glossop at 10.51am, flying over the Peaks locations just a couple of minutes before that.