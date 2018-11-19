Reader review: Big panto fun at South Yorkshire’s Cannon Hall Farm

‘Talesgate Theatre Production’s seasonal adaptation of Sleeping Beauty is a rip- roaring, side-splitting fest of hilarious one-liners that leaves kids and adults alike in raptures of explosive laughter,' says Sheffield mum and blogger, Michelle Rawlins.

‘Jam packed with priceless, highly entertaining and somewhat crazy nonsensical comical scenes, supported by a typically raucous dame, a hip-hop rapping evil witch, a beautiful princess and of course a dashing Prince Charming.

‘Although it’s a quick paced production from the start, the four person cast pick up speed at an incredible rate of knots in the second half. There’s a hysterical rendition of the 12 Days Of Christmas, where the audience who are actively encouraged to join in (to the sheer delight of the kids) are left in stitches, a Baby Shark dance off and more farcical silly jokes that you can wave a stick at!

‘Throughout, kids are encouraged to sit at the front on mats to get the most of the two-hour show - letting parents sit back and relax while their little ones are entertained.

‘This may not have all the extravagance and pazazz of a huge big theatre show but must be praised for it’s high energy, extremely funny, family friendly and action packed comical entertainment.

‘A fantastic, easy on the wallet, early season panto that will leave your kids utterly captivated and buzzing for hours afterwards.’

Sleeping Beauty will be showing at Cannon Hall Farm until November 25.

Visit Michelle’s blog at WhereCanITakeTheKidsToday on Facebook for more reviews, events, and ideas of what to do with the kids this winter.