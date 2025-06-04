Race Across the World will soon be crowning the winners of series 5 🏃‍♂️

Race Across the World will soon crown its series 5 winners.

Just a couple of legs are left in the latest season.

But when exactly will the final take place?

Race Across the World will continue with the teams facing the seventh leg in their mammoth journey in a few hours. The competition remains incredibly close with just a matter of hours separating the pairs.

Picking up the action in Sasan Gir, Gujarat, the finish line will draw ever closer and we are one step closer to finding out the winner of series 5. The show has already eliminated one team, but the remaining four pairs still remain with a chance to win.

But when exactly will the final of Race Across the World take place? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Race Across the World on TV today?

Fin and Sioned - Race Across the World 5 | BBC/ Studio Lambert

The latest episode, the seventh of the series, is set to be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer tonight (June 4). It will pick-up as the teams start from last week’s checkpoint and only a matter of hours separate them all.

Race Across the World is due to begin at 9pm this evening and it will last for an hour. It is due to finish at 10pm and will be followed by the news.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “With just two more stages to complete, less than seven hours separates the teams, so the pairs are now battling to make it to the final in pole position.

“All they have to do is navigate the Indian state of Maharashtra to reach Panaji, the tiny capital of Goa. But will they opt for the ferry, followed by a route that avoids the city, or travel by land, on the basis the well-connected city of Mumbai will provide more options for public transport?”

When is the final of Race Across the World series 5?

The show will crown its winner for the season in just seven days time. Race Across the World’s final will take place in the eighth episode of the series next Wednesday (June 11).

However, it will not be the actual end of the season. Race Across the World will have a reunion episode the following week (June 18) and that will bring the curtain down on series 5.

