These are the best romantic restaurants in Sheffield - according to TripAdvisor

These are Sheffield's best 30 restaurants categorised as 'romantic' - according to TripAdvisor.

1. Olive Restuarant 762 Ecclesall Road jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Trippets Lounge Bar 89 Trippet Lane jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Rafters 220 Oakbrook Road jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Juke + Loe 617 Ecclesall Road jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more